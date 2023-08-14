Hema Malini's Family Shares FIRST Photos With Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; Esha Deol Sends Brothers Love

Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol shared photos with her half-brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the first time on her Instagram account. The actress recently hosted a special Gadar 2 screening on Saturday in Mumbai and shared a couple of photos from the event on her social media account. In the photos, Esha was seen posing with Sunny, Bobby, and Bobby’s family. In the following photo, Esha was seen posing with just the Deol brothers.

Esha shared the photos with a caption filled with emojis. She used a strong-armed emoji followed by heart emojis and a nazar amulet emoji, “♥️♥️". The comments section was filled with heartwarming messages to the trio. “All My Favourites Perfect Family," a comment read. “Mam aap Sunny paji and Bobby bhai ke sath ek movie karo… currently sunny paji craze is more than khans…if u guys make Apne 2 it will be blockbuster," added another.

“Najar Na Lage is Pyare se Parivar ko apne To Apne Hote Hain," a third comment read. “Bahut shandar drisya aj dharmendra ji bahut bahut khush ho rahe honge," a fourth user said.

Esha is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She was born after Dharmendra married Hema in 1980. Meanwhile, Sunny and Bobby are Dharmendra’s sons from his first marriage. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was reportedly just 19 years old. It has been widely reported that Dharmendra married Hema without giving Prakash a divorce.

The Deol siblings came together weeks after it was reported that Esha was invited to Sunny’s son Karan Deol’s wedding but couldn’t make it. Karan tied the knot on June 18 in Mumbai. Dharmendra joined the family for many pre-wedding and wedding festivities and was also spotted with his first wife Prakash Kaur in the wedding photos.

Meanwhile, Esha has been showing her support for Gadar 2 even before the film was released. She had been rooting for the film and also celebrated when the film did great business at the box office.