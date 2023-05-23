Hera Pheri 3: Why Suniel Shetty Ran Away From Co-star Sanjay Dutt

The shooting for the third installment of the popular franchise, Hera Pheri, is underway. As the film has been making headlines for some time now, the cast of the drama has been a hot topic of discussion among cinephiles. Recently, Suniel Shetty revealed during an interview with ETimes that Sanjay Dutt used to bother him so much that he used to run away from him.

Suniel Shetty was quoted saying about Sanjay Dutt, “Sanju was my friend and will always be. He is a good friend, but very mischievous. He can bother you badly. If you ever have to shoot with him at night, you should become Batman and go somewhere far away. I believed running away from the hotel was the right option." Sanjay Dutt’s mischievous attitude can be understood from the statement of his co-star.

In the meantime, Sanjay Dutt previously confirmed being a part of Hera Pheri 3 during a press conference in Delhi, “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Suniel Shetty), and Paresh (Paresh Rawal)."

About Hera Pheri 3

Made under the direction of filmmaker Farhad Samji, Hera Pheri 3 will also star Kartik Aaryan in a key role. Before this, Paresh Rawal disclosed that he will be seen reprising his iconic character Babu Bhaiyaa in the latest installment of the drama. The project will be filmed in various locations such as Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. Further details regarding the venture will be unveiled as the project moves forward.