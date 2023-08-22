Here Is How Much Sunny Deol Charges for Films And Endorsements

Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of Gadar 2, has once again captured the limelight of the cinematic world. With the unstoppable film crossing the Rs 300 crore mark, Sunny is relishing his triumphant return. The 90s and the early 2000s witnessed his meteoric rise to superstardom, with iconic films like Gadar, Border, Damini, and Ghayal. He reigned as the undisputed star of the era, leaving an indelible mark. Apart from his fame, the actor also boasts colossal wealth.

Let’s delve into the details of Sunny Deol’s financial prowess:

Net Worth:

The 66-year-old actor’s net worth stands at Rs 130 crore, as reported by CA Knowledge. His remuneration for films ranges from Rs 10-15 crore per project, while he commands Rs 2-3 crore for advertisements. His monthly earnings average Rs 1 crore, culminating in an annual income of Rs 12 crore.

Sunny Deol’s 2001 release, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, etched its name in Indian cinema history as one of the highest-grossing films. The movie’s lifetime collection surpassed Rs 100 crore, a monumental achievement given its production cost of approximately Rs 18 crore. Remarkably, Sunny Deol ranks among the highest taxpayers in the nation.

Luxury and Assets:

Sunny Deol’s opulent lifestyle extends to his collection of vehicles, which includes Range Rover and Audi 8, amounting to a staggering Rs 169 crore. His real estate portfolio encompasses properties both in India and abroad. His abode in Vile Parle carries an approximate price tag of Rs 6 crore. Besides, ancestral properties in Punjab and holdings in England add to his property empire.

Reports buzzed about Sunny preparing for the sequel to Gadar 2, a timeless classic directed by JP Dutta. Although Sunny denied signing any new films post Gadar 2, he revealed that he is fully immersed in the project. A statement shared on Instagram clarified that while there’s no new film commitment, he’s wholly devoted to Gadar 2 and hinted at exciting announcements to come.