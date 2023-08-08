Here's How Director Rekha Rani Plans To Pay Tribute To Late Actress Spandana

On Monday, prominent Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife, Spandana, passed away aged 41 during her family vacation in Thailand. She was the daughter of retired police officer BK Shivaram and the niece of a prominent political leader.

Spandana was seen acting in Apoorva released in 2016. Her sudden demise was shocking to her family and friends. To pay her tribute, Rekha Rani, the director, has written a beautiful story for her next show.

Spandana’s nickname was Acchu and the character will be seen in Rekha’s next show. Acchu was a cute little girl and a favourite of her dad. In reality, Spandana was a very shy and calm girl during her childhood, and her father had selected her nickname Acchu when she was a kid. She was loved and adored by everyone.

Rekha Rani wants to portray this character in the next show. She will name the character after Spandana’s nickname, Acchu. According to reports, in her next serial, Jim Jim Jimba, the character Boro will be named Acchu. It was a secret desire of Spandana, and Rekha had promised her.

Rekha Rani has written the character based on Spandana’s love story, her childhood and her character traits. The director wrote a letter of grievance on her social media accounts after Spandana’s demise. She referred to Acchu as a Mould, and she expressed her grief that she left too early. She was full of love, life, joy and happiness, the director wrote. As a child, she had a very mild temper and expressed her thoughts about how Spandana had fallen in love with Vijay.

As per reports, Spandana passed away due to cardiac arrest caused by low blood pressure. She was with her cousin and Vijay joined them after his shooting schedule. Her younger brother Srii Murali confirmed the news, stating that their son is with them.

After the news of Spandana’s demise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his condolences to her family and friends, stating, “The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijay Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram."