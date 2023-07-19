Here's How Much Jagapathi Babu Charged For Prabhas-starrer Salaar

Prabhas fans are eagerly anticipating September 28 as it marks the release of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, a highly-awaited film directed by Prashanth Neel. The combination of these two talents has generated massive hype around the movie’s box office performance, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the excitement. Additionally, Prabhas’ fans have come up with numerous imaginative stories about actor Jagapathi Babu’s character, but they are in for a surprise now.

In anticipation of Salaar, it was widely believed that Jagapathi Babu would have a significant role in part 1. However, in a recent interview, he disclosed that most of his character and scenes with Prabhas will be featured in part 2 instead. Therefore, it appears that Jagapathi Babu’s character will be introduced in part 1, while the rest of his portrayal will unfold in part 2. The actor is said to have charged Rs 3-4 crore for Salaar, as per reports. The actor usually charges around Rs 3 crore per film, the reports added.

During an interview, Jagapathi Babu stated that there is no such thing as a small film because if a movie becomes a hit, it automatically becomes huge. He mentioned watching and enjoying movies like Color Photo, Care of Kancharapalem, and Balagam. While he appreciates these films, he also feels a sense of regret for not being a part of them. He further said that money is not the main priority; what matters the most are the characters and the overall impact of the film. His passion for acting outweighs monetary considerations, making it a crucial factor in his decision-making process.

Besides, the teaser of Salaar has been incredibly well-received, amassing over 100 million views and fueling the anticipation for the film’s release. With regular updates from the makers, the excitement among the audience is growing steadily.

In addition to Prabhas, the film stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Saran Shakthi in significant roles. Ravi Basrur is the composer for this Hombale Films production.