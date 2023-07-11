Here's How Much The Actors Of Baakiyalakshmi Earn Per Episode

Baakiyalakshmi, the highly acclaimed Tamil serial airing on Star Vijay channel, has become a sensation among the audience, consistently ranking at the top. With its engaging storyline and talented cast, the show has garnered immense popularity. The actors portraying the lead roles in the serial have been praised for their exceptional performances, and they are duly rewarded with handsome salaries. Let’s take a look at the actors and their daily earnings for the show Baakiyalakshmi.

KS Suchitra Shetty, an emerging actress in the Tamil industry, has garnered attention for her portrayal of a South Indian woman in the serial. With her active presence on social media, she keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life. It is reported that she earns approximately Rs 15,000 per day for her work in the serial, reflecting her talent and growing prominence in the industry.

Actor Satish Kumar, known for his prominent roles in various serials including Manthira Vasal, Kalyana Parisu 2, and Anandham, plays a crucial character in Baakiyalakshmi. Initially, he announced his exit from the show on social media, disappointing his fans. However, he later changed his decision and decided to continue working, much to the delight of his fans. He earns an estimated Rs 12,000 per day for his role in the serial.

VJ Vishal, a well-known face in the Tamil industry, has garnered attention for his performance in Baakiyalakshmi. Starting his career as an anchor, he has transitioned into reality shows and television serials. For his role in the show, he earns approximately Rs 10,000 per episode, showcasing his talent and popularity among the audience.

Divya Ganesh, portraying the character of Jennifer in Baakiyalakshmi, has captivated the hearts of the audience. She is earning Rs 10,000 for every episode, and her performance has been widely appreciated by her fans.

Neha Menon, who plays the character of Iniya, earns Rs 8,000 per episode. Despite being a child actor, she has displayed remarkable acting skills and has gained recognition for her talent. She has previously appeared in the movie Narathan (2016) and the serial Pillai Nila (2014).