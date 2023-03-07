Telugu actor Manchu Manoj is on cloud nine after tying the nuptial knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The couple took marital vows recently at Manoj’s sister, actress Lakshmi Manchu’s residence.

The love story of Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy is not less interesting than any film’s plot. It’s interesting how they met and how their friendship blossomed into love.

For those who do not know, this is Manoj and Mounika’s second marriage as both of them were previously married. Manoj was earlier married from 2015 to 2019, and on the other hand, Mounika was married to a Bengaluru-based man and has a son from her previous marriage.

Their love blossomed when both of them met during their studies at the New York Film Academy. As stated in the reports, Manoj had enrolled in this academy for an acting course. On the other hand, Mounika had enrolled for a broadcast journalism course. It is during this time that both of them met and gradually became friends.

Their friendship soon culminated in love. As per reports, Mounika became immensely attached to Manoj and wanted to settle down quickly with the actor. In a happy turn of events, her parents agreed to this proposal as well and now both lovebirds are happily married.

Manoj and Mounika’s relationship first became public after they were spotted at a Ganesh Mandap in Sitaphalmandi, Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi. Rumours of their relationship had circulated on social media at that time, but Manoj refused to comment on them. However, now both are enjoying the best phase of their life.

The couple is now reportedly jetting off from Hyderabad to Kurnool with a huge convoy. Producer Vamsi Shekar has tweeted their pictures where the couple is twinning in white. “Newly wedded couple @HeroManoj1 & #BhumaMounika Started from Hyderabad to Kurnool," Shekar wrote.

Then they will reach Allagadda and pay tribute to the late parents of Mounika, Bhooma Nagireddy and Shobha Nagireddy. As stated in the reports, they have also planned a trip to the Maldives.

Reportedly, Manoj has scheduled a long itinerary after that and they will explore various tourist destinations and romantic places around the world.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/telugu/movies/news/are-manchu-manoj-and-bhuma-mounika-reddy-planning-to-embark-on-a-romantic-maldives-honeymoon/articleshow/98424313.cms

Keywords-

Read all the Latest Movies News here