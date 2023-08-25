Here’s The Truth Behind The Grand Raichand Haveli In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar-directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a massive commercial and critical success in 2001. The movie garnered praise, not only for its star cast but also for its captivating setting. The grandeur of the Raichand Haveli fascinated audiences. Despite what was shown in the film, that the Victorian mansion was close to Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, the reality is different. The mansion belongs to one of the richest families in the world and has no ties to Chandni Chowk; in fact, it is located in a foreign country. The grand mansion in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is Waddesdon Manor (England).

Between 1874 and 1899, the Waddesdon Manor was constructed for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild. Later, in 1957, his grandson James de Rothschild left the house and its contents to the National Trust. Since then, the location has become open for filming movies and TV shows. The property is under the ownership of the British National Trust, but its management is still overseen by the Rothschild Foundation.

Many international films and TV shows have been filmed in this grand mansion. Some of these productions include The Crown, Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, The Queen, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the only Indian film that was shot on its premises.

The mansion’s historical significance comes from its connection with the influential Rothschild family. The Rothschilds, known as a Jewish banking family, can be traced back to Meyer Amschel Rothschild, an 18th-century German aristocrat. At the height of their power in the 19th century, they held the distinction of possessing the world’s largest private fortune.

Even though their wealth declined in the 20th century, their influence over global banking remained significant. While various estimates exist for their combined wealth, the general agreement is that they are worth approximately $300 billion, giving them the tag of the world’s wealthiest family, ahead of the Waltons and the Ambanis.