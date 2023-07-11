Here's What Happened When Anupam Kher Met Bipasha Basu's Daughter Devi At Airport; Watch

Bollywood’s power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently had a heartwarming reunion with veteran actor Anupam Kher at the Mumbai airport, leaving fans overjoyed. The unexpected encounter turned into a delightful moment of warmth and affection, as the trio shared hugs, smiles, and laughter.

In a video shared by Filmy Gyan, Anupam Kher hugged Bipasha Basu as they exchanged smiles and happy glances. Karan Singh Grover too, couldn’t contain his excitement and joined in. The trio paused for a quick chat, sharing smiles and laughter, showcasing the camaraderie between the actors. Anupam was dressed in a white shirt, denim jeans, and shoes. He completed his look with a cap. The video quickly went viral, with fans sharing it across platforms, celebrating the beautiful bond shared by these Bollywood stars.

Bipasha Basu looked stunning as she posed for the cameras in a beautiful blue printed dress. What caught everyone’s attention was the adorable sight of little Devi strapped to her mother’s chest, showcasing the bond between mother and daughter. Karan Singh Grover, dapper in his all-black ensemble, stood by his wife’s side, completing the picture-perfect family moment. Both of them donned matching white sneakers, adding a touch of casual elegance to their outfits. The famous couple are thrilled to see their little one experience their first flight.

Recently, Bipasha gave us a peek into her morning routine with Karan and Devi. She shared a sweet picture of the father-daughter pair on her Instagram with the caption, ‘My life.’ The photo captured Karan looking directly at the camera, cradling little Devi lovingly in his arms.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always been open about sharing glimpses of their family life with their fans. They often express their love and affection for their daughter, Devi, making their followers feel connected to their cherished bond. These precious moments provide a window into the couple’s parenthood journey, making their fans eagerly await more updates.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan fell in love while working together on the film Alone. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, became parents on November 12, 2022, after being married for six years.

Workwise, Karan has an exciting project lined up. He will be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s action-packed aerial thriller Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness Karan’s performance in this highly anticipated film.