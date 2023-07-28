Here's What Kajol Thinks Shah Rukh Khan Would Do If She'll Message Him Everyday: 'He Would Stab Me With...'

In Bollywood, where new on-screen pairings like Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt have garnered immense popularity, there’s a classic duo that still holds a special place in the hearts of fans— SRK and Kajol. They are considered one of the most iconic jodis of all time. The magic created by the duo in movies like DDLJ, Karan Arjun, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others remains unmatched. Now, Kajol who recently appeared in the web series The Trail and shares a great bond with the actor recently revealed that despite their good friendship, she would never dare to text SRK everyday.

While talking to Mashable India, Kajol expressed, “I think we are very, very good friends. I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice-versa. But no, I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he would stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it."

In the same interview, Kajol shared an anecdote from Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan.Back in 1995, Kajol was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in the film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Kajol, who played the role of Sonia Saxena, opened up about filming for the Jaati Hoon Main song in an interview with Mashable India. She recalled how SRK pushed her through the process. “We have laughed so much. I think Shah Rukh and me have laughed so much. I think he was giving me courage over here to say, ‘Please, finish the song.’ The dance part was the easy part. The not laughing out loud at it was the difficult part of it but I was like there are places in this where I look like the horses. (laughs) He was like, ‘Just Shut up! Just do it, get it over. Finish it, please! He has always been like that, yeah!" she said.

During the same conversation, Kajol also shared some interesting insights about her co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. She revealed that one of the most annoying qualities of SRK during their shoots was his habit of coming fully prepared with the lines of not just his character but also those of all the other actors.

In a previous interview with The Hindu, Kajol opened up about her experience of frequently sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. She expressed how he was the one actor who knew exactly how to make his female co-stars feel comfortable and at ease in the work environment.

SRK was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He now has Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in the legal drama The Trial, an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s show titled The Good Wife. She also appeared in Lust Stories 2.