Here’s What Sharmila Tagore Messaged Sara Ali Khan After Watching Her In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress was seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the same. The film earned good box office numbers and has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

The film has not only struck gold at the box office but has also earned Sara Ali Khan praise and accolades for her performance cementing her position as one of the most bankable stars after films like Kedarnath and Atrangi Re.

While Sara Ali Khan received massive praise for her performance in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" from audiences, critics, and the industry alike, the biggest compliment came from her own grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her legendary contributions to Indian cinema, called Sara’s performance ‘splendid and spontaneous’.

Expressing her gratitude for all the positive feedback that came her way says Sara Ali Khan, “The feedback and compliments that I have been receiving from all across for ZHZB are humbling and very motivating. My friends, family, well-wishers, and the industry have had some very nice things to say, and I’m truly thankful for that. But the one compliment that really stuck with me was my grandmother calling my performance ‘splendid and spontaneous.’ She said she thought I had great comic timing, and Vicky and I share lovely and organic chemistry. Whenever I read that message from her, it swells my heart with happiness. It’s a high achievement for me!"

In the delightful romantic comedy “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara portrays Soumya, a small-town girl with big dreams of owning a house in the city. Soumya’s character is a bundle of joy and mischief, and Sara’s portrayal infuses the film with infectious energy and laughter. Her performance showcases her versatility as an actor and highlights her impeccable comic timing.

News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to.”

“All in all, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a clean entertainer and doesn’t come off as too preachy. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer," the review added.