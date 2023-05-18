Here's When Vicky Kaushal Starts Shooting For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Biopic, Details Inside

After a long wait, Vicky Kaushal is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The trailer that was unveiled earlier this week has already captured the attention of the film buffs who are eager and excited to witness this fresh pairing on the silver screen. While Laxman Utekar prepares to bring this story for the fans, if reports were to be believed, the film-maker has already started working on the pre-production of his next project, a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj which will be essayed by none other than Vicky Kaushal.

According to the sources close to the Entertainment portal PinkVilla, “While they are presently busy with the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Laxman has also simultaneously begun pre-production work on his film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He has already done a lot of research, and continues to sharpen the script, while also taking up discussions about location, costume, casting, etc. For now, they have zeroed in on October 2023 to start filming,”

Spilling details about Vicky Kaushal’s

top videos

preparation for the character, the source added, “He will take diction training, horse riding lessons, and a few other training sessions for the part. Vicky is extremely excited to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and will be giving it his all.”

Speaking about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.