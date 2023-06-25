Here's Why Abhishek Bachchan Took A Break After Housefull 3; 'I Wasn't Pushing Myself '

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with the war film Refugee, followed by a dozen unsuccessful ventures. However his career prospects changed with the successful action film Dhoom after which he churned out critically-acclaimed films like Yuva, Guru, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli, Raavan and many more. The actor who is a prominent name in the industry recalled in a recent interview the reason behind taking sabbatical after Housefull 3.

Speaking with ETimes, the actor quoted that after Housefull 3, he backed out from all the projects he had signed up for since he thought he wasn’t pushing himself, “I was very complacent. I was getting great work, great money, all the films were becoming superhits. But I knew I wasn’t pushing myself,” he revealed to the portal.

He further added, “You should never think that I can sleep-walk through a film! No, you’re not meant to sleep-walk through a film because people are putting hard earned money on you! You have to have sleepless nights. Somewhere that’s the price you pay as an actor for your gift. When it stops meaning that and it comes easily to you, you’ve started your downward trajectory and that’s the space I was in. So, I said, let me stop. Whichever films I had signed that time, which hadn’t started, I returned the signing amounts to them. I told them I need to re-evaluate things, I took that time off, I came back and started selecting work which gave me sleepless nights."

On the work front, Abhishek has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Ghoomer, a film called SSS7 which not only sees him as the lead actor but also a producer. He also has films with Remo D’Souza and Shoojit Sircar in the pipeline. Meanwhile, his last few projects Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2, Dasvi and Bob Biswas were loved by many.