Here's Why Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra's Jee Le Zara Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

When Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ was announced, it had everyone by its hook owing to its stellar cast of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Netizens were stoked to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara but with a women-centric cast. However, it was recently reported that Farhan Akhtar has delayed the same due to his commitment for Aamir Khan’s Campeones. Now a source close to the development has revealed the real reason behind the delay.

A source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama shared that due to lack of coinciding dates from the stars, the film had to be put on the backburner, “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," the source claimed.

The source went on to add, “Much like Alia, Katrina also had plans in life and after a point was not able to commit to shoot for the film much in advance. The dates kept getting changed and finally, Farhan had no option but put it on the back burner. At this point of time, Jee Le Zaraa is not happening, at least with the same cast and we need to see if the makers revamp it at a later stage,"

Speaking of Jee Le Zara, the movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.