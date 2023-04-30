Here’s Why Aryan Khan Feels Working With Shah Rukh Khan Is Never Challenging

Aryan Khan has taken all over social media and news following his directorial debut with the first ad for his clothing brand D’YAVOL X. Praises have been pouring in for him from all the corners. Well, the ad features his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan and now in a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the new director opens up about how he felt working with his father for the first time.

He said, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

The ad marks Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California, had no plans of following his father’s footsteps into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker.

He also shared that Shah Rukh gave his input. “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad’s input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer,” Aryan added.

Recently, Gauri Khan also shared a photo of Aryan from his new advertisement and wrote, “One day to go… all the best, @___aryan___ … proud to see your work coming to life. @dyavol.x (heart eyes, red heart, and wine glass emojis).” On seeing the post, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shweta Bachchan and other celebs sent in their best wishes for Aryan.

Earlier, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan also shared the ad on her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout and called the commercial ‘incredible’.

