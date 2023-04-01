Here’s Why Dia Mirza Cried While Performing This Scene in Bheed

Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha, released on March 24 and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences. They appreciated Anubhav for covering the most important issues prevalent in India. Actors including Dia Mirza were lauded for their performances. Dia had enacted the role of Geetanjali, a woman belonging to a privileged background, who tries to bring her daughter back from hostel amid the lockdown. While performing her role, there was one scene in which she could not control her emotions. Despite the fact that this scene was not incorporated in the script, Anubhav decided to go with it and kept it in the film.

Dia told News 18 Hindi Digital that her character gives some money to a girl for guiding through a path. That girl, who was riding a bicycle, falls down at one point and Dia stops the driver from helping her. At that particular moment, she felt embarrassed and couldn’t hold back her tears. Dia said that in real life, she cannot do this to someone. According to her, she felt so guilty of portraying a character which has become highly insensitive and is not helping an injured girl.

Commenting on the no make-up look that she had donned in Bheed, she said that she feels empowered by not putting on makeup. According to Dia, there are some days when she feels it necessary to apply makeup and that boosts her confidence. She said that in her view she should avoid putting on makeup, so that the audience will focus more on her acting rather than looks.

Responding to a question on whether she plans to play more characters with grey shades after enacting a negative role in Bheed, she said that she would love to take up such antagonist characters. She has been stereotyped as someone who will always enact the role of a good person. She would enjoy breaking these stereotypes by playing negative roles, but they should have a certain amount of depth.

