Here's Why Dimple Kapadia Asked Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar To Do Live-In Before Marriage

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been together for twenty-two years. The lovely couple that never fail to grab headlines, owing to their palpable chemistry share a love story that many desire. However, Twinkle Khanna who grew up mostly with her mother Dimple Kapadia, after her separation from Rajesh Khanna, revealed that her mother suggested Akshay Kumar and herself to do live-in for two years before getting married.

During a conversation with Masaba Gupta on her show for Tweak India, Twinkle Khanna reacted to Masaba’s recollection of Neena Gupta and how she didn’t allow to live-in with her ex husband. Recalling her own experience, Twinkle shared, “When my husband said he wants to marry me, my mother said, ‘Nothing doing, you live together for two years. If you make it, then you get married.She said, ‘I have been married. I’ve seen what it’s like,'"

Pondering on how her life would have been for her if her parents hadn’t seperated, Twinkle Khanna explained, “I feel that maybe be if my parents were together, would I really want to constantly keep working, doing something? I probably wouldn’t. I was raised largely by my mother. I would tell you that for the longest time I didn’t know that patriarchy and the patriarchal system existed because I wasn’t in the system."

Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2011. After admitting that she was terrible at acting and is now happy being an author and columnist, apart from being mother to her kids. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

On the professional front, Khanna has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with Save the Children to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities. She was invited to speak at the University of Oxford in 2018. She was also invited to be a part of an eminent panel at the United Nations, New York and also appeared on BBC world Impact show to talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitation globally.