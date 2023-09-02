Here's Why Director Sai Suneel Nimmala Chose To Release His Film Prema Deshapu Yuvarani Today

Telugu movie Prema Deshapu Yuvarani, starring Yamin Raaz, Viraat Karthik, Priyanka Rewri and Mehboob Basha, has finally been released today. Directed by Sai Suneel Nimmala and produced by Anand Vemuri and Hariprasad, the film’s release was scheduled for today for a reason.

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and Sai Suneel Nimmala is a huge fan of the South superstar. To mark this special day, Sai Suneel decided to release his film on Saturday. Recently, Prema Deshapu Yuvarani’s pre-release event was organised. Sai spoke his heart out at the event and said, “I got a chance to become a director after working hard. I worked hard for the audience and made this film. It doesn’t matter if it’s a blockbuster or not…If the producer gets money, that’s a big success. The film was made with a new genre story. My team worked very hard. We are releasing the film on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday due to our love for him."

The event was also attended by actors Arvind Krishna and Siva Reddy as chief guests. During his appearance at the event, Arvind Krishna said, “Yamin and I did a series together. He is a talented actor. I believe that he will give a good performance in this movie as well. I liked the title and the trailer. After watching the trailer, it seemed that the title and the trailer had nothing to do with each other. But what is that twist will be known only when you see it on the screen."

Siva Reddy heaped praises on the trailer and songs of Prema Deshapu Yuvarani. He said that the songs in the movie are amazing and the trailer is also impressive. He added that the film has an innovative story and should be a success.

Recently, the song Masakathadi from Prema Deshapu Yuvarani was released. It received love from people on social media platforms. The makers unveiled another song titled Nishabdam. It was launched by Jana Sena Party spokesperson Rayapati Aruna.