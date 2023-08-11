Here's Why Former Actress-Politician Gayathri Raghuram Has Shaved Her Head

Gayathri Raguram, a well-known figure in Indian entertainment and politics, has recently undergone a bold transformation that has captured the attention of her fans and followers. The actress, who is also recognized for her active presence on social media, shared a clip of her new look that has left everyone intrigued and inspired.

In the video, Gayathri Raguram appears in her newly shaved bald look, a significant departure from her previous appearance with long hair. She wears a pastel pink printed kurta set and adorns herself with a tika on her forehead while holding a peacock feather. The actress revealed that she visited Tirupati and chose to donate her hair as part of her spiritual journey. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “My prayers for 10 years. And I did it."

Her fans and followers have been quick to react to her bold move. Many have expressed their admiration and support for her decision. One fan commented, “You are such an inspiration even though I did it and I know how amazing it is. I bet you would have had lots of emotions when you finally got it done. Look at you now, you are blessed." Another fan simply said, “God Bless You." Some even praised her new look, with a user suggesting she maintain it for a while, describing her as “gorgeous and beautiful."

Just a few days before her new look reveal, Gayathri shared a photo on her Instagram showcasing her long braided hair, which was braided by her niece. In the caption, she emphasized that it was her hair without any extensions.

Gayathri Raghuram began her acting career at a young age, debuting in the 2001 film Repallelo Radha. She has since appeared in several popular films, including Charlie Chaplin, Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari, Whistle, Parasuram, and Aruvam. Her most recent appearance was in the 2021 movie Rang De, a Telugu-language romantic comedy directed by Venky Atluri, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh.