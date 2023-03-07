The Kodi Ramakrishna directorial Arundhati (2009) was one of the highest-grossing films in actress Anushka Shetty’s career. Anushka’s electrifying performance earned her accolades from critics and cemented her position as one of the stalwarts in the industry. Many may not know that this role was initially offered to actress Mamta Mohandas. Mamta had rejected this offer and confided to director SS Rajamouli about her decision. After listening to Mamta, Rajamouli said that she has committed the biggest mistake of her career. Details regarding this were divulged by Mamta in an earlier interview with the entertainment news portal, Indiaglitz.

Mamta told the portal that she disclosed these details to famous filmmaker SS Rajamouli during the filming of Yamadonga (2007). She played the role of Dhanalakshmi in the film.

Mamta was asked by Rajamouli why she had not entered the Telugu film industry before. When asked this question, she decided to spill the details about Arundhati. She said, “Sir, I have signed a movie. But, somebody told me that the producer cannot handle the film. I got nervous. I listened to the manager and gave up the project. That’s a long story.” The film she was talking about was Arundhati.

After listening to Mamta, SS Rajamouli told her that she had made the biggest mistake of her career. Mamta asked him the reason behind this statement. To this, he said that Anushka’s career had changed completely after essaying the lead role in Arundhati.

Apart from her apprehensions about the producer, there was another reason as well which prompted her to drop Arundhati. The actress told Indiaglitz that she was asked by producer Shyam Prasad Reddy to refrain from doing any other film for 2 years. Mamta told the portal that a similar condition was not imposed on Anushka, which is why she must have agreed to sign Arundhati.

Does she have any regrets for rejecting Arundhati? It doesn’t seem like that, because according to Mamta, she essayed an important role in Yamadonga. That turned out to be equally fabulous as well, and Mamta forgot about her regret of missing out on Arundhati.

Mamta is at the pinnacle of her career and all pumped up for her upcoming film Maheshum Marutiyum.

Read all the Latest Movies News here