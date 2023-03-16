Rani Mukerji is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is slated to release on March 17 and the trailer has created a lot of buzz and curiosity towards Rani Mukerji’s performance. Over the years, the actress has deftly portrayed woman characters in films like No One Killed Jessica, Mardani, Black, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and several others. With her vast repertoire, Rani Mukerji who will be seen playing an immigrant mother in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway explained why it’s imperative for her to portray Indian women beautifully on a global platform.

In an interview with PTI, Ran Mukerji expressed, “For me, it is very important to portray Indian women beautifully to the global audience that whether the audience in the global arena watches an Indian film with me in it, they see an Indian woman’s character, and the person should say, ‘Wow! This is an Indian woman’. In my lifetime, I can only be Rani but through my character I can live as so many different Indian women (on screen). Like, I can be Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Naina Mathur from Hichki, Shivani Shivaji Roy from Mardaani, Mrs Chatterjee from Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rhea from Hum Tum, Shashi from Yuva, Michelle from Black, Vimmi from Bunty Aur Babli. So, there are so many characters that I get to play."

She also added, “It is important for me to bring about Indian women on screen beautifully because I am an Indian woman. I feel Indian women are the best in the world because they are passionate, kind. They are truly beautiful inside out. They are very giving, forgiving as well, and they are brave. And if given a choice, they are willing to sacrifice."

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani), Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber, and it is slated to release in theatres on March 17, 2023.

