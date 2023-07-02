Here's Why Suniel Shetty Didn't Send His Kids Athiya Shetty And Ahan Shetty To An Indian School

Suniel Shetty is on a roll right. From his first ever OTT series Dharavi Bank to the very recent one Hunter Tootega Nahi Toodega. the actor has been garnering all the praises and for all the right reasons. Besides these projects, Suniel Shetty also became a proud father-in-law after his daughter Athiya Shetty married her long-time boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. The actor who is known for his tough and rugged roles explained in a recent interview the real reason behind sending his kids to a school headed by an American Board.

He told Nikhil Kamath that he didn’t want his kids to get any special attention that might come their way had they gone to an Indian school. Suniel shared, “I made sure that I did not send my kids to an Indian school, but (to the one which) was headed by an American board and had faculty that was American because I did not want anybody to treat them either special, as a celebrity kid or pan them for whose children they are.”

He said, “I said let them go into a world that doesn’t care who they are and somewhere down the line, I think that worked for me. I still remember my dad saying ‘that’s a lot of money’”.

The actor also recalled how his daughter Athiya Shetty broke it to him that she wanted to enter the showbiz industry, “We went to Atlanta for Athiya, she saw the college, everything done, loved it, got admission. On our way back she told me at the airport ‘You know papa, I am not really happy doing this.’ I asked ‘what do you want to do?’ She said ‘I want to be in the business of films and entertainment. I said ‘Baby, it’s a lovely place, but will you be able to accept failure?’ because that is very stressful. That Friday kills me every time and it’s the anxiety that kills me, and nothing else," he shared.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be returning to the iconic Hera Pheri franchise with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The much-awaited film had made headlines over rumours and speculations of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar. The film will go on floors soon and the trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya had shot a fun promo a few days back.