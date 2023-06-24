'He's Completely Lost It': Uorfi Javed On Mukesh Khanna's Criticism Of Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut released on June 16 and has since then received criticism from all quarters. Recently, actor Mukesh Khanna also expressed anguish over the film. Mukesh told ANI that the makers had not even gone through the Hindu mythological epic and that they must be burned at 50 degrees. Actress Uorfi Javed tweeted against this statement. “Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai, Mai maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat, in fact, I feel this guy should be put behind bars for provoking people to incite violence,” the tweet read.

Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai , Mai maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat infact I feel this guy should be out behind bars for provoking people to incite violence . pic.twitter.com/LHNWdP54ss— Uorfi (@uorfi_) June 22, 2023

Social media users supported Uorfi and one of them tweeted a cartoon meme mocking Mukesh Khanna and his views. The meme read, “Hey, calm down. It’s not worth getting worked up over a movie. But if you are looking for someone to put behind bars, how about we start with the person who can’t handle a bad review without resorting to violence?"

pic.twitter.com/ETWZKBuSMM— Jim Is Here To Take Care of Him (@RoastHimJim) June 22, 2023

Another user agreed with Uorfi’s views. According to the user, he feels sad to see how Mukesh, who made their childhood great, is now spewing venom.

I agree with you Uorfi, I'm saddened to see how this man made our childhood great, but the same person is now spreading hate.— Rohan Prakrit (@Rohan_Pr11) June 22, 2023

Mukesh had come out heavily against director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for defending their version of the Indian epic Ramayana. The Shaktimaan actor was of the opinion that the director and writer would hide their faces after all that has happened. But Mukesh said that they are coming forward with explanations of their version. The actor also condemned both for saying that they are making this film for Sanatan Dharma. Mukesh asked that is their Sanatan Dharma different from ours. He added that the makers are saying that there was a version of Valmiki Ji, Tulsidas Ji and this is our version.

Before Mukesh, other actors like Karan Suchak, had also urged the viewers to not watch Adipurush. Karan portrayed the character of Laxman in the Television show Siya Ke Ram. Prior to him, Arun Govil, famous for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana also condemned Adipurush and called it a ‘Hollywood Ki Cartoon’.