Hey Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Is 'Looking Foward' To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The much-anticipated trailer of Karan Johar’s latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was released on July 4, and it has taken the internet by storm. Social media users and Bollywood celebrities are showering praise on the trailer. Joining the wagon of admirers, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his appreciation for the film as it also stars his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, in a significant role. Abhishek took to his Instagram story to share his excitement. He wrote, “Looking forward to watching it. All the very best to the entire team.”

Shweta Bachchan also showed her love and excitement for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer. In response to Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post, she left heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. And on Ranveer Singh’s post, she couldn’t contain her excitement and commented, “Woooo Hoooooo," showing her eagerness to watch the film.

The movie holds a special significance as it marks the second collaboration between Jaya Bachchan and Karan. Their previous collaboration was in the iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was a massive hit and has remained a beloved classic over the years.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer has caught the attention of social media users, who are now buzzing with excitement after spotting Ananya Panday. The screenshot featuring Ananya has gone viral.

The Karan Johar directorial is shaping up to be a star-studded extravaganza with multiple cameos from Bollywood’s top talent. Alongside Ananya Panday, fans can expect to see Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan in special appearances. These stars will be featured together in a high-energy introduction track for Ranveer Singh’s character.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features the legendary Shabana Azmi and veteran actor Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who made a cameo role in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7, originally directed by R Parthiepan. Fans can also look forward to the fifth instalment of Housefull, where Abhishek will share the screen with Akshay Kumar.