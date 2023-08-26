Hey Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Can 'Never Get Tired' Of Watching You And Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are a beloved couple who often shower love on each other with social media posts. Currently, the couple is enjoying their journey as a parent with the arrival of their baby boy, Vayu, in August 2022. As their son turned one recently, the joyous occasion was celebrated with the entire family. Amid the celebration, Anil Kapoor shared a touching, unseen monochrome snapshot of himself with Sonam and Vayu from the child’s first birthday celebration. In this candid shot, Anil can be seen looking lovingly at Sonam as she holds Vayu close to her. With the picture, the Mr India star tagged the actress and wrote, “Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy", accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The post quickly gained popularity and garnered love from Anil Kapoor’s fans. Sonam Kapoor joined the conversation and left a heartfelt comment that read, “Love you dad." Anand Ahuja, her husband, also wrote, “Best. How he lays his head on her shoulders."

While fans expressed their affection through comments, Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor conveyed their feelings with heart emojis.

On Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s first birthday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a party and performed a pooja at their Delhi resident, their celebration was just attended by their close family members. Recently, Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, shared a glimpse of the celebration from Vayu’s first birthday. The post included a cute snapshot of her holding the child, while another image shows Sonam holding him and a video of the minimal decorations for Vayu’s birthday.

Alongside the pictures, Sunita wrote a heartfelt note, “As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms, I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you my angel. Love you, love you and love you even more.”

During the celebrations, Vayu was showered with numerous gifts from both his grandparents and parents. A close friend of Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor even presented the little one with an expensive gift, which was a pair of premium toddler Nike Air Force 1 ‘Kobe Bryant’ sneakers. Additionally, just a day prior to his birthday, Anand gave him another set of shoes, the toddler version of Nike Air Jordan 1 ‘85s.