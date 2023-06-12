Highest-Ever In Telugu States? Adipurush Pre-Release Business Details Out Now

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, is an eagerly anticipated film of the season. Scheduled for release on June 16, the film has generated immense excitement and interest among fans, general audiences, and even trade analysts, who are optimistic about its blockbuster success.

As the release date approaches, the film’s producers are receiving lucrative offers from distributors vying for the theatrical rights.

The distributors in the Telugu states are making substantial offers for the theatrical rights of Adipurush, primarily due to Prabhas’ playing the lead role. It was previously mentioned that People Media Factory secured the Telugu states theatrical rights for an astounding Rs 170 crore.

To achieve a profitable outcome and to be considered a successful film in the Telugu states, Adipurush will need to achieve a collection of 121 crore as its share and around 200 crore as its gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. Whether the movie will be able to reach the milestone of 200 crore in the gross collection from the twin Telugu states alone is yet to be seen.

People Media Factory’s distributors have made the decision to provide 10,000 complimentary tickets to government school children, old age home residents, and orphanages in Telangana, with the intention of encouraging a diverse audience to watch the movie. This initiative aims to remove any age barriers. In a similar vein, Global Star Ram Charan and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor have also stepped up by sponsoring an additional 10,000 tickets for unprivileged children.

Prabhas portrayed the character of Raghava, while Kriti Sanon played Janaki in the movie, which is based on the Indian mythological epic Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan took on the role of Lankesh, Sunny Singh portrayed Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage appeared as Bajrang and Vatsal Sheth played Indrajit. Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal also had significant roles in the film.