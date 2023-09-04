Hilary Duff's Mic-Drop Moment After Troll Calls Her Show How I Met Your Father 'Cringe'

How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, will not be renewed for a third season. The show was discontinued after two seasons. The comedy-drama, which was a spinoff of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, was released in January 2022. The second season of the show ended on July 11. The news of the cancellation was confirmed by the makers in a report by Variety. The actress also reacted to the news when one netizen questioned the intention behind starting the show. Hilary’s response is now going viral on the internet.

Many admirers expressed their dissatisfaction over the sudden, incomplete ending, fearing that the core revelations would remain hidden. Unsatisfied fans shared their frustrations and thoughts in the comments section of Variety’s Instagram post announcing the termination of the show. But not all of the remarks were positive. One commenter referred to the series as “cringe" and argued that it should never have been made in the first place. The user wrote, “Tried to watch it… it was so cringe," the comment read. “Who thought this would ever be a good idea? Everything was done in the original; they covered it all." Hilary Duff took notice of this comment and decided to respond to the user. She wrote, “You have 63 followers," and added a blushing smiley face emoji.

Hilary played the lead character, Sophie, in How I Met Your Father. The second season of the show ended on a cliffhanger without revealing who the father of Sophie’s child was. Over the two seasons, the show had about 30 episodes and was streamed on Hulu.

In addition to Hilary Duff, the show starred Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, as well as recurring cast members Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. Kim Cattrall narrated the story as the future Sophie. The show was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also acted as executive producers alongside Carter Bays and Craig Thomas from How I Met Your Mother. The show was also produced by Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy, Hilary Duff, and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. Meanwhile, the first show, How I Met Your Mother, aired on the CBS network from September 19, 2005, to March 31, 2014. It starred popular actors such as Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and others.