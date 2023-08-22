Hindi Teaser Release Of Raj Kiran-starrer Ronny To Coincide With This Historic Event

Kannada actor Raj Kiran catapulted to fame with the serial Kannadathi and is now all set to make his debut in television as well. His upcoming gangster-drama film Ronny has generated considerable buzz in the Kannada film industry. Star Creations unveiled the teaser of this movie on July 5 and received 2.1 million views.

Now, there is another intriguing update that has amped up the excitement around this film. Ronny’s team has claimed in an interview that the Hindi teaser of Ronny is also going to be released soon, i.e. on August 23. The timing of the teaser release will be 06:04 pm. Ronny’s Hindi teaser release timings will coincide with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 6:04 pm. Viewers, especially the staunch fans of actor Kiran are waiting to witness their favourite actor make his debut in the Hindi film industry.

The already releases Kannada teaser shows riveting glimpses of Kiran performing in the action sequences. Gurutej Shetty has penned the screenplay and directed the film.

Social media users loved the teaser and one of them commented, “Power packed scenes…very promising teaser, Kiranraj is known for his versatile acting…and here he is in action packed…no doubt Kiranraj will be an asset to our film Industry…all the best to the whole team…expectations are high now…keep it up." Another commented that every frame in this film looks promising.

Kiran has reportedly undergone a stark physical transformation for Ronny that is billed to an action entertainer. It is certain that he is keen on shedding the “boy next door" image he acquired on the small screen.

Ronny’s cast includes P Ravi Shankar, Sujay Shastry, Yash Shetty, Kari Subbu and others. Three actresses have been roped in to play the female leads and they are Samiksha, Apoorva and Radya. Ronny boasts a collection of five songs, all composed by Manikanth Kadri himself. Pramod Maravante, known for his work in Kantara, has penned the lyrics for the songs.