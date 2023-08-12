'His Laughter Was His Sword And Shield': Unnikrishnan B Mourns Director Siddiqui's Demise

Ace Malayalam director Siddique died on August 8, 2023. His demise came as a shock to the nation. The director was receiving treatment for his liver ailment and later suffered a heart attack. Many celebrities from the South and Hindi film industry mourned the loss of a gifted artist. Siddique is known for directing popular movies like Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989 which was later remade in Hindi and titled Hera Pheri (2000). He had a successful career in the industry and was appreciated for his par-excellence work.

Now, Unnikrishnan B, another ace director from the Malayalam industry, expressed grief after the demise of Siddique. He wrote a heartfelt note and shared it on Facebook. He started by writing, “The much-loved Siddique is gone. How to mark Siddique’s absence? Siddique is a writer and director who has made films that can be described as extraordinary by any measure. The screenplay of ‘Godfather’ is beyond comparison, and shows his talent in writing.” He added, “Siddique always had a big smile. The sword and shield of Siddique is laughter. He fixed us with laughter as well. He destroyed hypocrisy and his enemies with humour. His humour did not stem from sarcasm or hatred.” He continued, “His sarcasm was never aggressive. They were filled with love, tolerance and friendship. Siddique was an unblemished, untainted and unadulterated man. Living like that is not easy at all. Siddique, your legacy will always be with us. You should be sent away laughing. But we can’t, sorry. Goodbye, dear friend.”

Fans of Unnikrishnan B and Siddique flocked to the comment section and paid their respects to the deceased. A user wrote, “Siddique, a rare species in the film world and a noble personality, was a role model in many ways. It’s a real loss when this blessed artist leaves. Paying our respects.” Another wrote, “Even though I am not familiar with him. In this era where people with good hearts are generally decreasing, when I learned about this man’s untimely demise, it caused deep pain in my heart. May Siddique’s soul rest in peace. I join his family in their grief.”

On the professional front, Unnikrishnan B began his career as a screenplay writer for Jalamarmaram (1999). His recent release was Christopher (2023) starring Mammootty, Vinay Rai and Sneha.