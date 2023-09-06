History Created As Punjab Resident Jaskaran Singh Becomes First Crorepati Of KBC Season 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 15, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has welcomed its first crorepati of the season, and it’s an unforgettable moment for both the contestant and the audience. On the auspicious occasion of Teacher’s Day, Jaskaran Singh, hailing from Punjab, etched his name in the annals of KBC history as the first millionaire of this season.

The atmosphere on the show was electric as Big B proudly handed over a check of Rs 1 crore to Jaskaran Singh after he accurately answered the 15th question. The excitement soared as Amitabh Bachchan then posed the elusive 7 crore question, a daunting challenge that Jaskaran, unfortunately, couldn’t conquer. In light of this, he chose to gracefully exit the game.

The 7 crore question that posed the ultimate challenge was as follows: “According to the Padma Purana, who was the king who spent 100 years in the form of a tiger because he was cursed by a deer?" Jaskaran, while unable to answer this question, received heartfelt praise from Amitabh Bachchan for his remarkable journey on KBC. The answer is Prabhanjana.

Following his one crore win, Jaskaran Singh was also presented with the opportunity to select an electronic item from the Croma site. His choice, an air conditioner, added a practical touch to his triumphant moment.

What makes Jaskaran’s journey on KBC even more remarkable is his humble background. He hails from a low-income household, with his father working as a caterer. Jaskaran, who has been diligently preparing for the UPSC exams, dedicated significant effort to participate in KBC as well.

During the show, when asked about his plans for the substantial prize money, Jaskaran shared an emotional response. He expressed his desire to relocate his family to a bigger city, where they wouldn’t have to struggle for basic amenities. He stated, “My father works in catering. My grandfather sells Chole Bhature. My grandmother runs a grocery store. I always used to dream that I could give a good life to my family."

Remarkably, this was Jaskaran Singh’s fourth attempt to qualify for KBC. After three previous attempts, his persistence and determination finally paid off, earning him a spot on the iconic show.