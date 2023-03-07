The wait is finally over, it is officially Holi time! The festival of colours has painted Instagram in innumerable hues, thanks to B-town stars. Wishes have started to pour in from all quarters of the Hindi film industry. From Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan to Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Hema Malini, Ananya Pandey and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, many celebrities made sure to shower love and blessings on their fans and followers through social media. The 3 Idiots star was among the first ones to send his wishes across. Dropping a selfie video on Twitter, Madhavan revealed that as shoots have been cancelled due to Holi, he is a “little bored”.

While sharing the video, Madhavan tweeted, “Happy Holi to you all. Be safe and respect all.” The video opens with Madhavan saying, “No shoot today, so little bored. But wish you all a very very happy Holi. Have fun.”

Happy Holi to you all. ❤️❤️be safe and respect all. pic.twitter.com/iHoOvJl3e2— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 6, 2023

Kajol shared a couple of pictures of herself decked in a beautiful beige saree, as she hoped that “good wins over evil”. The Baazigar actress urged all to “believe in the goodness of humanity.” Kajol while wishing her fans and followers, wrote, “Holi is the day of colour… It is the day good wins over evil. It is the day we let our inner child out… today let us tell our adult selves also to believe in the goodness of humanity. When we believe it will be so.”

Holi is the day of colour.. It is the day good wins over evil. It is the day we let our inner child out… today let us tell our adult selves also to believe in the goodness of humanity. When we believe it will be so. ❤️#HappyHoli #Holi #Colours pic.twitter.com/unhlSrOsXu — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 7, 2023

Sharing the teaser of his upcoming movie, Ajay Devgn wished all on behalf of the Bholaa team. Dropping the video, Ajay wrote, “Bholaa ki team ki taraf se aap sabhi ko a very happy Holi.”

Shehzada of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, is currently celebrating Holi in Dallas, United States. Kartik dropped a couple of posts to share glimpses of his “first” Holi in the US. Kartik also shared a series of pictures of him playing Holi with his fans in Dallas. In the pictures, the actor can be seen standing on a stage, which is surrounded by a myriad of his fans. He can be seen meeting and greeting them. While wishing his Instagram family through the caption, the actor revealed that he misses the “Holi madness” back at home. The caption read, “Holi aur apke rang mein sarabor. Happy Holi to you all from the US. Missing the Holi madness with my family and friends back home and of course, mummy ke hath ki ghujiya.”

Earlier, he shared a video of him standing amidst a wave of his fans cheering and hooting for the actor. The video opens by showing Kartik, stained with gulal all over him, coming out of his car’s sunroof. The video shows a legion of his fans surrounding his vehicle, just to catch a glimpse of the star.

It must be noted that as per the Marathi calendar, Maharashtra is celebrating Holi on March 7, while people in other parts of the nation will celebrate the festival of colour on March 8.

