Hollywood Producer Nick Thurlow, Known For Oscar-winning Moonlight, Joins Mohanlal's Vrushabha

Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, is a Malayalam film to be released in pan-India and it features Mohanlal, Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in lead roles. It will now have Nick Thurlow as the executive producer.

Nick Thurlow is a prominent producer in the Hollywood film industry. He has produced and co-produced several Hollywood films, like Oscar-winning Moonlight, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Kid and many more.

Vrushabha is a big-budget film and to showcase the grandeur, the makers recently released a 57-minute video showing the architectural model of the set.

Nick Thurlow, shared his excitement, stating, “Vrushabha is my first Indian film and I’m very, very excited. As an executive producer, I will be looking into different aspects of filmmaking, including creativity. This is my first brush working in a multilingual film, and that too outside my country, and I am absolutely thrilled. Every film is a new experience for me, giving me something to learn, and with Vrushabha, I am sure the experience will be extraordinary."

On the other hand, producer Vishal Gurnani shared, stating, “With Nick Thurlow having teamed up with us, one can only imagine the gigantic scale and grandeur with which our film is being made. Vrushabha is among the first Indian films to be made on a scale on par with Hollywood films, and we are fortunate to have someone of Nick’s stature and credibility join Team Vrushabha."

Vrushabha’s story will revolve around two sworn enemies from previous lives who are reborn as a father-son duo in the new birth and whether they choose love or revenge in the new life. The movie will also star Meka Srikanth, Ragini Dwivedi, Ramachandra Raju and Roshan Meka. The music will be given by Devi Sri Prasad and the film will be edited by KM Prakash. The film is expected to release in 2024 and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.