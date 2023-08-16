CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jailer Box OfficeOMG 2Jailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Ghoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Hollywood Studios Offer New Concessions To Striking Screenwriters, Urges Them To End Protest
1-MIN READ

Hollywood Studios Offer New Concessions To Striking Screenwriters, Urges Them To End Protest

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Reuters

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 09:06 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Hollywood writers' strike has been going on for 100 days now. (Photos: Twitter)

Hollywood writers' strike has been going on for 100 days now. (Photos: Twitter)

The strike by Hollywood writers began on May 2 after talks between the WGA and the major studios reached an impasse over compensation and other issues.

Hollywood studios have made a new offer to striking screenwriters that includes concessions on issues such as the use of artificial intelligence and access to viewer data, Bloomberg News reported recently citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers has agreed to ensure humans are credited as writers of screenplays, instead of replacing them with AI, the report said, adding that the companies would also share data on the number of hours viewed on streaming services.

Other parts of the offer include a better-than-20% increase in residual payments to writers when their shows appear on networks other than the one they were made for, Bloomberg said.

Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos has emerged as a strong force and Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger, in recent weeks, has joined him in seeking to reach a deal with the writers, the report added.

The union representing striking Hollywood writers said on Friday it had received a counterproposal from the studios that it would consider, an apparent sign of progress in the more than 100-day-old strike.

The strike by Hollywood writers began on May 2 after talks between the WGA and the major studios reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers’ rooms and residual payments in the streaming era, among other issues.

The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers and Writers Guild of America didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. hollywood
first published:August 16, 2023, 09:06 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 09:06 IST