Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song reportedly welcomed their second child together. The couple’s second son, Carson, was born sometime last year just before Christmas, reported US Weekly. Culkin and Song kept the news private until it was confirmed by US Weekly on March 18. The duo’s first child, Dakota Song Culkin, was born in April 2021. Dakota is named after the Home Alone actor’s late sister, who died in a car accident in 2008. Interestingly, the couple had kept Dakota’s birth under wraps as well, only releasing a brief statement saying they were “overjoyed.”

Reports suggest that Culkin and Song were considering having another baby after their baby boy’s 1st birthday. “They want more than one kid for sure. It can definitely happen soon and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the couple tried to conceive a second child after their baby boy’s 1st birthday. Brenda couldn’t be happier. She is really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention. She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents,” a source close to the couple was quoted as saying to US Weekly in March last year.

Their baby news comes more than one year after it emerged in January 2022 that the Home Alone star, 42, and the Disney Channel alum, 34, were engaged. Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were first linked in June 2017 after meeting on the set of their 2019 movie, Changeland. The couple had kept their relationship low-key from the beginning. Although the couple kept their relationship private, the My Girl actor opened up about their family planning in April 2018 on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

He had said, “I am gonna make some babies. This one’s a good one, so I am probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing. I am going to have some pretty babies. She is Asian, so I am gonna have tiny little Asian babies.”

Macaulay Culkin was previously married to actress Rachel Miner. He was also in a relationship with actress Mila Kunis for some time.

