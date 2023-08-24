Honey Rose Charged Around Rs 50 Lakh For A Mall Inauguration In Andhra Pradesh: Reports

Actress Honey Rose is one of the most sought-after names in the Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu film industries. She is known for her captivating personality and acting skills. Honey Rose is currently making headlines for the amount she charged for a mall opening in Andhra Pradesh. Honey Rose recently attended an opening ceremony. The event was attended by a huge number of fans. Reports suggest Honey Rose has charged between Rs 50 and Rs 60 lakh for the inauguration. As per reports, a few days ago, she visited Kerala for another opening ceremony. Honey Rose reportedly charged less for the inauguration in Kerala, as compared to the one in Andhra Pradesh.

With the end of the monsoon month, it is reported that new institutions will be opened in many places in the state. Honey Rose has received many invitations for their inauguration reportedly. In a media interaction, a producer said that Honey Rose is quite busy with inaugurations these days and they are unable to get a date from the actress, due to this reason. Reports suggest that Honey Rose participates in more than one inauguration ceremony a day. Her recent remuneration for the mall opening in Andhra Pradesh is garnering everyone’s attention.

Honey Rose was recently seen alongside actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the Telugu-language action drama film, Veera Simha Reddy. The film was written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Shruti Haasan in an important role, along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in supporting roles. The music score and soundtrack for the movie were composed by S Thaman. The film hit the screens on January 12 this year, coinciding with the Sankranthi weekend. According to reports, the movie received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and performed very well at the box office, grossing Rs 133 crore worldwide.

Honey Rose will be next seen in the upcoming Malayalam film Rachel. It is said to be directed by debutant Anandini Bala and produced by Abrid Shine. Rachel is written by Rahul Manappatt. Its first-look poster is out. It features Honey holding a blood-stained butcher’s knife against a chilling backdrop. The poster received immense appreciation from the viewers. The music for the film is composed by Ankit Menon. Chandru Selvaraj has been roped in as the cinematographer.