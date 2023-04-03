Honey Rose Opens Up On Criticism About Her Outfits, Says It ‘Hurts A Lot'

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has secured a special place in the hearts of many with films including Big Brother, Pattaampoochi, Singam Puli and the latest Veera Simha Reddy. Her on-screen charm and adorable expressions are loved by many, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Apart from films, Honey Rose is also known for dishing out major fashion goals with her quintessential style statements. But, sometimes, the 31-year-old comes under the radar of trolls who leave no stone unturned, commenting on her outfits.

Recently, the actress who inaugurated a shopping complex broke her silence on the constant criticism and people body shaming her. Voicing her opinion on the topic, Honey Rose asserted that people should dress up according to their individual preferences, and not how someone else instructs them to. In films, an actor or an actress needs to get decked up as per the requirements of the film and the character. But, it is completely up to that individual, how they want to appear before the camera or the paparazzi during any occasion or event, Honey Rose further said.

Honey Rose added that outfits are purely one’s personal choice. Celebrities should have the liberty to wear what they want, without anybody commenting on that. But the actress lamented that there are many online critics, who pass derogatory remarks and negative comments on what she chooses to wear. Honey Rose concluded that these disapprovals “hurt her a lot".

Earlier, Honey Rose made headlines when a few pictures of hers from movies and inaugural ceremonies were significantly altered by the trolls. They included screen grabs from films accompanied by inappropriate texts. As a befitting reply to her social media trollers, Honey Rose dropped screenshots on Instagram, adding laughing emojis, indicating that she has learned to turn a deaf ear to nasty remarks.

Honey Rose made her debut in the cine world with the Malayalam-language film Boyy Friennd in 2005. The Vinayan directorial took her to overnight fame. Later on, she flaunted her acting prowess in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films as well. Her stint as actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s on-screen mother in Veera Simha Reddy impressed many. Her upcoming projects have not been announced as of yet.

