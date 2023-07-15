Honey Rose-starrer Rachel's First Look Poster Released; Have You Seen It Yet?

Actress Honey Rose’s new Malayalam film titled Rachel’s first look poster has been unveiled. It is directed by debutant Anandini Bala. The film is presented by Abrid Shine and co-produced by Badusha NM and Shinoy Mathew, under Pen and Paper Creations and Badusha Productions. Rachel’s music is composed by Ankit Menon, the cinematography is done by Chandru Selvaraj, and the editing by Manoj. The first look shows Honey Rose holding a blood-stained knife against a petrifying backdrop. Honey shared it on Instagram with the caption: “Sharing a wonderful thought: Some of my best work hadn’t happened yet! I believe it is time. Meet my new persona: RACHEL. Extremely delighted to release the First Look of my upcoming movie “Rachel” presented by Abrid Shine! Directorial debut by Anandhini Bala. Produced by Badusha, Shinoy Mathew and Abrid Shine. Super excited to be a part of this project !”

Rachel is likely to be an action movie with gore, violence and aggression. Honey is seen in white attire in the poster, which contrasts with the colour of blood. The poster showcases the butcher’s knife stuck to a wooden surface. In the background, the head of a buffalo is seen resting on a surface. Honey Rose’s look has piqued fans’ interest in the film further.

Rachel has a talented production team, with State and National award-winning names contributing to the project. MR Rajakrishnan will look at the sound mix, state award winner Sri Shankar will be handling the sound mix. Ankit Menon, a newcomer in the Malayalam music industry, is working on background scores and music. Chandru Selvaraj, another state award winner, is the choreographer; and the production design will be managed by M Bawa and edited by Manoj, both of whom are state award winners. These aspects make the audience even more excited about the film. Rachel will be a pan-India release. It will be available in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Honey Rose was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy with Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. She was also seen in a Malayalam film Monster with actor Mohanlal. She has worked with Mohanlal before in the 2020 film Big Brother. Honey entered the industry with the 2005 film Boyy Friennnd.