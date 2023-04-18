Honey Singh and Tina Thadani Break Up After a Year of Dating? Here's What We Know

Singer and rapper Honey Singh has parted ways with his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, the two called it quits just a few days ago and are living separately now. Not just this, but they have unfollowed each other on social media and have also deleted pictures with each other. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now.

“They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it,” a source cited by the news portal claimed.

However, when Tina Thadani was contacted by the news portal, she refused to comment on her break-up rumours and simply said, “I don’t really want to talk about it”. On the other hand, Honey Singh remained unavailable for comment.

Honey Singh confirmed his relationship with Tina in December last year at an event in Delhi. Back then, the singer had announced his new album titled 3.0 when he shared that the title of his album was given by Tina. Pointing out at Tina, who was sitting among the audience, he had said, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0).”

“We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put a lot efforts to woo her and finally she agreed upon it. She has drastically changed my life. She knew a little about my early life already. I gave her more details and insights of my life so that someday she does not get to know something suddenly that would shock her or put her in thoughts that she should have known that particular information earlier,” he later told Bollywood Hungama.

Prior to Tina Thadani, Honey was married to Shalini Talwar but the two parted ways after the latter accused Singh of domestic violence.

