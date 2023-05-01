Honey Singh Reveals Fans Motivated Him To Get Back In Shape, 'That's Why I Put So Much Effort Towards Fitness'

Singer-rapper Honey Singh has gained popularity among his followers due to his chart-topping party anthems over the years. He has also composed several songs for Bollywood, including, Desi Kalakar, Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, and Love Dose. During a recent discussion with Mid-Day, Honey Singh opened up about getting back in shape after a long-drawn mental battle with mental health issues.

The popular rapper told the portal, “My fans motivated me to return and work on my album. I worked on my looks and fitness. My song Saiyaan Ji was a hit but I was fat back then. Songs like Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya became hits but fans weren’t too happy because they wanted to see Yo Yo Honey Singh in the video. They are the ones who motivated me to become the old Honey Singh again, which is why I put in so much effort towards fitness. Honey Singh 3.0 is a blend of new school and old school. I hope that everyone loves this version and support and promote it."

Honey Singh also confessed that the major reason behind his career plummeting from soaring heights was due to his inability to handle popularity, fame, money and addiction. He stated, “When I was sick at home I was struggling between life and death but now when I look back it was much needed. I could not handle money and fame, I got into various addictions. If I wasn’t strong I would have never been able to recover. In my documentary on Netflix I will open up about who Hirdesh Singh is."

The rapper was in the news recently after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting an event manager. He had responded to the allegations, calling them “false and baseless". The BKC police station in Mumbai had received a complaint against Honey Singh and others from a man named Vivek Raman.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for (sic). Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants (sic).”

The singer-rapper is all set to release his latest album, Honey 3.0, after nine years.

