Honey Singh Strongly Reacts to Assault And Kidnapping Allegations, Says 'There Is No...'

Rapper Honey Singh was in the news recently after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting an event manager. Now, he has finally responded to the allegations, calling them “false and baseless". The BKC police station in Mumbai had received a complaint against Honey Singh and others from a man named Vivek Raman.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for (sic). Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants (sic).”

Take a look at the statement here:

Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has filed a complaint against Singh and others for kidnapping, enslaving, and assaulting him. According to his complaint, the dispute arose after the event was cancelled. According to reports, the incident occurred after the complainant organized a music festival titled Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0 by Festivina on April 15 at the MMRDA Grounds.

According to the complaint, the owner of the festival visited the venue on the day of the event and argued over non-payment. Eventually, Raman decided to cancel the event. The incident comes to light a day after it was reported that Honey Singh parted ways with his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani. The duo has also unfollowed each other on social media and deleted pictures with each other. Both have been tight-lipped about the reason behind their breakup.

