'Hope To Get Married': When Selena Gomez Said She Wanted To Settle Down

Selena Gomez never shies away from wearing her heart on her sleeve. The American singer has fearlessly discussed personal matters in various interviews and interactions on social media. Whether revealing her struggles with mental and physical well-being or outlining her aspirations for the future, the 31-year-old approached conversations with complete honesty. Last year in August, Selena expressed her desire to get married and embrace motherhood one day in the foreseeable future.

On August 5, 2022, Selena Gomez appeared on an episode of writer Raquelle Stevens’ new edition of the TaTaTu series vodcast, Giving Back Generation, where she opened up about her future plans. “I hope to be married and be a mother; I’m going to get tired of it all eventually, so I’m probably going to devote the majority of my life to philanthropy before I retire. Keeping it real,” revealed the singer, as quoted by US Weekly.

In the vodcast, Selena Gomez continued that her love language was “physical touch.” “I want a husband, and I want that kind of touch,” she said, before adding that once she “hung out” with an older person, which proved to be a “wonderful” experience for her. “It was like being taken care of, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket?’. Just very sweet things,” she said. Calling it a “kind” gesture, Selena lamented that people are not that chivalrous anymore.

Selena Gomez who shares a love-and-hate relationship with social media further revealed that she wanted to avoid social media for the sake of her mental health. In fact, this year in February, the singer decided to step away from all media platforms. In a Live Tik Tok video, she was heard saying, “I’m going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I’m 30, I’m too old for this.”

After a period of social media inactivity, Selena Gomez has once again resumed her internet endeavours. She has become a regular in dropping insights about her personal life, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying life to the fullest.