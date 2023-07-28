Horror Film Boo Premieres On Colors Tamil TV, Director AL Vijay Shares Insights

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual horror film, Boo, directed by AL Vijay, made its debut on Jio Cinema on May 27, garnering mixed and poor reviews from the audience. While critics praised the commendable performances, they noted that the writing and direction could have been stronger. Despite the initial reception, the film is set to premiere on Colors Tamil TV on July 30 at 2 PM, reaching a wider audience.

Director AL Vijay expressed his excitement about the world television premiere and shared insights into the film’s creation process. He revealed that the idea and filming of Boo took place during the second wave lockdown, making it a remarkable achievement for the team. Vijay credited the hard work of everyone involved, especially the actors, for bringing the project to life. He eagerly looks forward to the film captivating viewers on Colors Tamil.

Actress Manjima Mohan, who played a significant role in the multicast starrer, also shared her thoughts on the film. She expressed delight in being part of a project that brought talented women together to create something wonderful. Manjima praised her fellow co-stars and highlighted the camaraderie that enriched the filmmaking experience. Despite facing an injury during the shoot, she enthusiastically performed stunt sequences, crediting prominent action director Stunt Silva for his assistance.

In her appreciation for Director AL Vijay, Manjima emphasized his understanding of nature and the valuable lessons she learned while working on Boo. She assured viewers that the film’s intriguing storyline and gripping horror elements make it a perfect watch for the weekend.

The film revolves around four friends who gather at Kiara’s (Rakul Preet Singh) house to celebrate Halloween. The eerie events unfold as they read a horror novel, leading them into a spine-chilling encounter with a malevolent spirit haunting Kiara’s house. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan, Megha Akash, Reba Monica John, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vidyullekha Raman, Vishwak Sen, and Aayira.