Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare Review: A Fun-Filled And Thrilling Ride With Unconventional Comedy

In the 2018, Telugu film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi by Tharun Bhasker, four close friends reignite their bond by joining a short filmmaking festival. Despite a somewhat intricate plot leading them to enter the competition, the film emphasises the importance of friends supporting each other in pursuing their dreams.

Indeed, when the despised warden of Thunga Boys Hostel passes away with a suicide note discovered beside him, chaos ensues. A small group of boys mentioned in the note now face the challenge of discreetly disposing of the body without alerting the rest of the hostel. This diverse bunch must come together and creatively combine their peculiar ideas to accomplish the task of getting rid of the warden and liberating the hostel from his oppressive presence. The film navigates this darkly humorous and adventurous journey as they strive to achieve their unconventional goal.

Nithin Krishnamurthy’s movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare shares a common theme with the Telugu film mentioned earlier - the creation of a short film. However, unlike the Telugu film that promotes friendship, this Kannada film doesn’t endorse camaraderie. It portrays male bonding and its idiosyncrasies, but it lacks a clear protagonist and a serious storyline. Instead, the film humorously parodies itself and its creators throughout.

The film boasts a talented cast, spearheaded by Prajwal BP, Manjunath Naik (portraying the warden), Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, Tejas, and others, including Nithin Krishnamurthy himself as the stoner senior Genie. Their performances elevate the storyline to new heights, taking the responsibility to sustain the energy and excitement throughout the film. The actors’ dedication and chemistry contribute significantly to the film’s success and make it an engaging and memorable cinematic experience.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare presents a bustling and unconventional comedy caper without a clear protagonist, embracing parody and self-referential humour throughout. Unlike Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, which focuses on friendship and individual passions, this Kannada film explores male bonding in a chaotic boys’ college hostel setting. The story revolves around the idea of creating a short film, adding to the film’s dense and self-controlled narrative.

The real charm of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare lies in its setup. The film thrives on the abundance of significant characters, resulting in each frame brimming with energy, noise, and captivating action. Nithin Krishnamurthy skillfully focuses on not just the plot but also the subtle moments that enrich the storytelling. The narrative pulsates with vibrant characters who contribute to the film’s liveliness, seamlessly propelling it towards its pinnacle, and catching the audience by surprise.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has garnered significant attention in the Kannada film scene due to its young and daring team who ventured into new territories. The film is remarkably bold in subverting expectations, seamlessly transitioning between different filmmaking styles. While most of these experiments succeed impressively, it’s worth noting that the narrative tends to wander, possibly due to an abundance of ideas squeezed into the film. Despite this, the movie manages to leave a lasting impact with its innovative approach and fresh perspectives.