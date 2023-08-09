Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare Team Comes Up With New Offer Amid Flattering Box Office Returns

Last year was undeniably remarkable for Kannada cinema, with films like KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, and 777 Charlie making waves across India. This industry, often overshadowed by its Tamil and Telugu counterparts, garnered nationwide attention. However, the momentum seems to have faltered this year, with no film matching the heights of the previous year. Disappointments loomed as two highly anticipated films, Kranti and Kabzaa, fell short of expectations in the first half of the year. Even films like Orchestra, Mysuru! and Hondisi Bareyiri struggled to capture audience affection in theatres. While these two smaller films found success on OTT platforms, the shift in streaming service regulations to avoid purchasing content before a theatrical release presented challenges for the Kannada film industry.

However, the tides changed in the third week of July. On July 21, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, a small-budget yet well-promoted movie, became a game-changer, drawing significant crowds with its debutante director Nithin Krishnamurthy’s collegiate comedy. Despite facing competition from Hollywood giants like Oppenheimer and Barbie, the film, featuring several emerging actors, shattered box office records, largely attributed to its innovative promotional strategies.

As Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare continues to rake in box office earnings, its makers have introduced a new offer to entice cinephiles back into theatres. According to the film’s team, purchasing two tickets for the movie will grant you one free ticket. Collaborating with BookMyShow, the offer is exclusively applicable for bookings made through the BookMyShow app or portal and is valid from August 7 to August 10.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare introduces a fresh lineup of actors to the industry. Alongside the newcomers, notable appearances include actors Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, Diganth Manchale, and Ramya. The film’s theatrical presentation is undertaken by Rakshit Shetty through Paramvah Studios.