HOT! Aisha Sharma Flaunts Her Curves, Looks Sizzling In A Satin Bodycon Dress

Apart from being a fitness icon, Aisha Sharma is also a fashion enthusiast. Her Instagram handle is proof of the same. Her journey into the world of modelling began during her engineering days in Noida. She recently shared a bundle of photos on her Instagram handle flaunting her curves in a yellow satin body-con attire. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Amplified Appeal 💫💛💛.”

In the photo, Aisha looked effortlessly glam while clicking the mirror selfie. Keep her make up minimal, Aisha kept her wavy locks. She indeed looked gorgeous. Fans and well wishers dropped in heartfelt comments for the actress gushing over her looks. One of them wrote, “Gorgeous look Aisha,” “Too much hotness,” read another one.

Have a look :

Aisha Sharma is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Her fitness and skincare regimes are carefully curated, inspiring her fans to prioritize self-care and well-being. Through her social media platforms, she shares valuable insights and tips, empowering her followers to embark on their own wellness journeys.

Earlier in the day, She was spotted exiting the gym, and fans were left in awe as she flaunted her perfectly toned midriff. The video capturing her post-workout look has gone viral on social media, garnering attention from her followers.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Aisha can be seen posing for shutterbugs wearing black shorts and sports bra. She completed the look with a jacket and left her hair open. Shutterbugs were seen asking about Neha Sharma. On this, she replied the actress is keeping unwell. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “jaldi theek ho jayegi.”

Have a look :

Back in 2018, Aisha Sharma made her remarkable acting debut alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in the film Satyameva Jayate. She also went on to star in several music videos, which garnered immense popularity.

Aisha is the sister of actress Neha Sharma. Neha has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty.