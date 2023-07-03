HOT! Aisha Sharma Flaunts Her Toned Midriff As She Exits Gym Post Workout; Watch Video

Aisha Sharma has been making heads turn with her fitness routine. Today, she was spotted exiting the gym, and fans were left in awe as she flaunted her perfectly toned midriff. The video capturing her post-workout look has gone viral on social media, garnering attention from her followers.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Aisha can be seen posing for shutterbugs wearing black shorts and sports bra. She completed the look with a jacket and left her hair open. Shutterbugs were seen asking about Neha Sharma. On this, she replied the actress is keeping unwell. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “jaldi theek ho jayegi.”

Watch the video here:

Recently a video surfaced on social media in which Aisha and Neha were seen flaunting their gym outfits. While Aisha rocked a dark green bralette and paired it with black joggers and white sneakers, Neha Sharma looked gorgeous in the white and grey gym ensemble that she had matched with white sneakers and a white shirt.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was most recently seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also starred Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released in theatres on May 26. The film received mixed reviews.