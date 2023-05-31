Hot! Anusha Dandekar Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A White Bikini; Writes 'Can’t Stop Me Now...'

Bollywood diva and VJ Anusha Dandekar is currently living her best life by the beaches in Saint-Tropez, a coastal town on the French Riviera.

In the latest video she shared, Anusha can be seen flaunting her killer curves, taking a dip in the sea and lounging by the beach, while sporting a white bikini. She let her blonde hair loose in beachy, cascading waves and wore minimalistic jewellery. She captioned the video:

Welcome to my Future…

I’m tyin up my lose ends

Cuttin out the fake friends

Standing by the deep end

Not afraid to jump in

I pick my battles and I never worry bout it coz I always win

I’m tyin up my lose ends

This is where it begins

Welcome to the future

welcome to my future

Step into my new world

And welcome to my future

Can’t stop me now

Something in me woke up

Time for me to show up

I know where I’m going

So I keep my focus… ☀️

A few weeks back, Anusha took off to France with her girlfriends. She took to Instagram to share that she’s having just the best time in Europe. Sharing a picture of herself, “Just a Desi girl, who took a flight to France, Germany came in between, now shopping Italian things and letting the European breeze & sun set her soul free… The beginning…"

She had also shared pictures from the beach showing off her perfect 10 figure. She captioned the photo in French, “Un peux de français fait du bien à ton âme… (white heart emoji)". It loosely translates to “A little French is good for your soul". Check out the post right here:

Anusha has hosted many shows including House of Style, Love School, Dance Crew, Teen Diva for MTV. She was also one of the judges on India’s Next Top Model.