HOT! Anusha Dandekar Soaks Up The Sun In A White Bikini As She Holidays In Saint-Tropez; See Photos

Bollywood diva and VJ Anusha Dandekar showed off her perfect 10 figure as she shared a photo of herself from her French vacay. The actress is currently living her best life by the beaches in Saint-Tropez, a coastal town on the French Riviera.

In the picture she shared, Anusha can be seen flaunting her killer curves, covered in sand, while sporting a white bikini. She let her blonde hair loose in beachy, cascading waves and wore minimalistic jewellery. She captioned the photo in French, “Un peux de français fait du bien à ton âme… (white heart emoji)". It loosely translates to “A little French is good for your soul". Check out the post right here:

A week back, Anusha took off to France with her girlfriends. She took to Instagram to share that she’s having just the best time in Europe. Sharing a picture of herself, “Just a Desi girl, who took a flight to France, Germany came in between, now shopping Italian things and letting the European breeze & sun set her soul free… The beginning…"

In another picture, she can be seen in a grey cami top. She wrote in the caption, “I just wanna know, do blondes have more fun?"

In one of her stories, Anusha can be seen raising the temperature in a black bikini set. She captioned it, “Pool day in Saint Tropez."

Anusha, who began her career in showbiz as a VJ on MTV, recently revealed how her male co-hosts would receive double the salary and enjoy more airtime compared to their female counterparts. Anusha hosted many shows including House of Style, Love School, Dance Crew, Teen Diva for MTV. She was also one of the judges on India’s Next Top Model.