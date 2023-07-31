Hot! Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In A Monochrome Bikini, Check Photo

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She has undoubtedly a huge fan following. The Fighter actress on Monday set the internet on fire with her stunning photo, flaunting her toned physique. The actress left fans in awe as she flaunted her toned abs in a monochrome bikini. In no time the photo went viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a photo in which she is seen wearing a monochrome print bikini. She has opted for smokey eyes and styled her hair in a bun style. There is no doubt that she is looking extremely hot. “Once upon a time…Not so long ago…,” her caption read. As soon as she shared the photo, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “LITERALLY SLAYED I NEED HER WORKOUT ROUTINE BUTTON.” Another wrote, “Oh My God.” Many dropped fire emojis including Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at the photo here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently went to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Ranveer Singh shared a clip in which he panned the camera at his lady love Deepika Padukone grooving inside the car to the peppy tune of ‘What Jhumka’, one of the foot-tapping numbers from Karan Johar’s film. We see Deepika Padukone mimicking the dance steps only with her hands and expressions. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asks Deepika to repeat after himself. He says, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life". The two instantly burst into laughter. His caption read, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!! @deepikapadukone #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. This is her first collaboration with the actor. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress also has a cameo in Jawan.