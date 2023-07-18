HOT! Esha Gupta Sets Temperature Soaring In a Sexy Neon Pink Bikini; Check Her Photo Here

Esha Gupta never fails to make heads turn with her ravishing looks. The actress also has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Having said that, the actress effortlessly turned up the heat and left fans in awe of her stunning appearance in a neon pink bikini. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous soaking in the sun.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While many dropped fire emojis, one of the fans wrote, “Hotness meter went into a fever." Another user shared, “trust me, no one is looking at the background view." One of the users wrote, ‘She’s damn hot ’.

Esha also shared several other photos from her vacay. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the actress has jetted of for a fun vacation with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar.

This isn’t the first time that Esha raised temperatures with her bikini look. In the past, she has shared several bikini-clad photos in which she flaunted her curves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. In Aashram 3, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol. Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.